TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As brides and grooms make their way to the altar, East Texas florists have been experiencing a shortage in floral wedding supplies after the height of COVID.

“A lot of girls that didn’t get married last year were able to get married so now this year it’s kind of been a wedding boom like the baby boom, so yeah it’s been pretty crazy,” said Katie Kinsey, owner of Flowers by Primrose.

With wedding season in full swing, around 2.6 million are expected to take place nationwide this year after COVID caused events to be canceled.

“We do three to seven weddings a weekend and we’ve been pretty steady with that as well as walk-ins and daily orders,” said Lauren Crouch, the owner of La Tee Da Flowers.

One of the top items on a bride and groom’s list is flowers. The only problem now is the flowers they want may not be available.

“I’ve been in the business for almost 20 years and I’ve never seen shortages as we have in the past couple of years,” said Crouch. “Things like wet foam, votives and vases are things we have never experienced shortages with before.”

East Texas florists have been seeing issues with certain colors and types of flowers as well as the pieces to hold the arrangements together. Because of the shortages and issues, prices for these items have jumped.

“Prices, in general, have gone up by 30% across the nation,” said Kinsey. “It’s not just us, it’s everywhere.”

Wava Ladd, the owner of Garden Style, said that her business is about six to eight months behind.

“It is getting a little better, but we just tend to here at Garden Style,” said Ladd. “I just try to really over order so that I can get in what I need.”

With prom and mothers day on the horizon, wedding planning is not helping. So far florists in East Texas have been able to receive their flowers in a timely manner, but they say locating certain types of flowers is becoming more difficult.

“We are booking into 2023 right now, so this has been a crazy wedding season for us,” said Kinsey. “The busiest we have ever had.”