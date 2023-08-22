SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) — Sulphur Springs ISD started classes on Tuesday. Students and staff were happy to be back and ready for a great school year.

“The kids are having a great first day, and I have not seen many tears,” said Angela Grimes, Sulphur Springs ISD Communications Coordinator.

Grimes spent her morning on primary campuses taking photos of students.

“Everybody seems to be having a good day, there are lots of smiles, they’re learning their schedules and walking around and learning where their library is,” said Grimes.

This year, the Wildcats have new leadership.

“A new high school principal Mr. Mohan, we have a new principal at Bowie Primary, which is Mrs. Walker so we are really excited to have added those individuals to our team,” said Deana Steeber, Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent.

Sulphur Springs ISD is proud to offer well-rounded programs across its campuses. Last year, the district took fifth place in the state’s 4A division of the Lone Star Cup.

“An award was given by the UIL and they basically, it’s an accumulation of points in fine arts, in academics athletics. So, it really signifies a well-rounded program,” said Steeber.

To encourage every student to continue striving towards excellence this year’s theme is “Game on.”

“We are just ready for a great year everybody is really pumped and “Game On,” just seemed like the perfect slogan for us to use this year,” said Grimes.

The community is looking forward to Friday night lights.

“It is Texas and we are excited for football. We had a pep rally, a community-wide pep rally the other day and we had a really good turnout for that,” said Grimes.

Superintendent Steeber said the wildcats are ready to get to work for another successful school year.

“I think just focusing on bringing our a-game every day and providing the best possible education experience for our students,” said Steeber.