HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — 19-year-old McKinley Gregg has owned Dance Xtreme in Henderson for less than a year.

Now, she’s trying to make sense of how her dance business was damaged after the severe storms on Monday night.

“It’s heartbreaking. They called me at 3 a.m. this morning and let me know there was damage. I wasn’t sure how much, yet there was nothing I could do,” said Gregg.

The building has its roof hanging from the front of it, and this forced Gregg to be temporarily out of business.

“So I waited until about seven. When the sun came out, there was no power as soon as I pulled up. I lost it (I) put everything I have into this,” said Gregg.

The dance studio was partially flooded, has broken glass and a roof that is in desperate need of repair.

Hospice of East Texas, which is a business next door, has similar damage and several volunteers came out to help the store’s manager.

County leaders say they’re thankful that this was the worst damage they’ve seen besides several fallen trees.

Gregg is asking anyone in Rusk County who has an open space for the children to practice to reach out to her.

If you want to help her and the children, here’s her information:

Dance Xtreme phone number: 903-987-2380

Reach out to her on Facebook, by clicking here.