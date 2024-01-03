TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Robin Hood Brians, who was a famous rock music producer for bands like ZZ Top and Tina Turner, walked into Christ Church in Tyler at 6 years old.

He joined the choir at age 13, and 72 years later hasn’t looked back.

Brians remembers being and acolyte boy when he was “kidnapped” into the choir.

“I carried the cross up here one day and I felt two hands grab me and he leaned over and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a nice voice kid, but you’re going to sing with us over here in the choir,'” Brians said.

In what seems like a flash, his commitment makes him at age 84 the oldest choir member to date.

“I would say this is my second home, but in reality, it’s my first home,” said Brians.

The musical success he said he’s had in his professional life couldn’t compare to the love of singing Anglican pieces resonating in the church pews.

“That’s the music that touches my soul. It takes me to a place that I feel closer to God,” said Brians.

Robin is joined by four to five other bass singers that stand next to him, but the choir director said even though he hardly missed a Sunday, you can tell when he’s not there.

“He brings a solid sound to the bass section, his voice blends very well, he’s a good reader,” said choir director Jeffrey Ford.

Robin doesn’t just sing and go home, but uses his knowledge and wisdom to mentor the younger generation.

“It’s like any team when you have the oldest tenured teammate that puts in the work, that gives all that they have, it sets a model to everyone else on the team that they need to live up to,” rector David Luckenbach said.

Ten years ago, he spearheaded the online service ministry that skyrocketed and became essential during COVID.

His love for worship transcends all bounds. As Brians said, “Music is the expression of life.”