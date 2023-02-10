WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — This Sunday, Feb. 12, will be Patrick Mahomes day in Whitehouse. The day was officially proclaimed by Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley on Friday.

“The fans get to come together in the city and cheer on you know, somebody that was raised in our community, that graduated from our schools,” said Wansley.

Whitehouse ISD also celebrated their former wildcat Friday. Students and staff wore their favorite gear. One student has an important message for his favorite player before his big game.

“You don’t have to worry about the good players on the other team, just worry about your team,” said Blaine Farrell. This East Texas city could not be prouder of their star quarterback. “If you look around town, you’ll see a lot of windows painted, a lot of people wearing Chiefs gear, and we’re doing this because we are so proud of Patrick,” said Christopher Moran, Superintendent of Whitehouse ISD.

“We are just excited to see our hometown boy, on Sunday,” said Wendie Turner, a teacher at Whitehouse ISD.

Mayor Wansley said that Patrick competing in Super Bowl 57 is the talk of the town. “Have his back we are here supporting him, and he might not be able to hear us but we’re cheering loud,” said Wansley.