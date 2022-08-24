TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s the time of year that many homeowners dread: snake-hatching season.

Snakes are cold-blooded reptiles that like to live in warm high grassy areas where they can’t be seen.

“Be careful around your plant beds, your bushes and places like that where you trim. It gives snakes a nice place to hide,” said Alpha Pest Control partner, Dennis Newberry.

Copperheads are venomous and common in East Texas, but there are other snakes in the area.

“You can come across all types of snakes, for example, garden snakes, whip snakes, things of that nature that live off the insects in the area,” said Newberry.

There are steps to keep your home safe and snake free:

A weep hole that is in your home’s bricks to help ventilation and mold can be used to keep snakes and insects away.

Copper strands are used to put in the hole to keep out those snakes and insects.

Be mindful of your surroundings while gardening or in the yard.

“You wanna watch your feet where they are going what’s around some cases you can carry boots or long pants that may not stop it but they’ll minimize it,” said Tyler resident Ted Odom.

There are pest control companies in East Texas that offer snake removal services. Experts also encourage the public to research snakes in the area because many don’t pose threats.