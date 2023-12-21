JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) — The community of Jefferson is quite the place during the holiday season.

“It sounds cheesy but it’s the spirit of Christmas. Everybody’s just happy to be out,” said Caden Gagrutz.

The town of Jefferson may be small, but they make up for it with their Christmas spirit.

“You can come here to Jefferson and just slow down,” said Georgianna Stebbins. “Take a deep breath and really get back to what Christmas is all about.”

There’s a lot to do this time of the year in the town and a popular activity is touring the area’s historic homes.

“Our guests that come and stay with us comment on how beautiful everything is,” said Stebbins.

One historic home called “House of the Seasons,” was built in 1872, and Stebbins helped make sure the home looks the part for the holiday.

“We get people from all over,” she said. “Dallas, Shreveport and everywhere in between.”

In the downtown district, a favorite store of locals and visitors called “The General Store” is playing a big part in people getting unique gifts for loved ones.

“There’s some things in this store that I’ve only seen here and nowhere else,” said Gagrutz.

The business offers a wide variety of different items to shoppers especially this time of the year.

But most importantly in town, everyone feels special.

“Everybody feels needed and everybody knows they’ve got somebody to spend Christmas with,” said Gagrutz.