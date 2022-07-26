TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is that time of year again. Project Daffodil Bulbs is about to get started.

Keep Tyler Beautiful will host its annual Daffodil bulbs sale once again this fall. The online sale opens Aug. 1 through Sept. 23, and the bulbs are sold in individual 50-count bags. Proceeds from this fundraiser go to benefit Keep Tyler Beautiful programs and events.

The ready to plant bags of Carlton Yellow Daffodils will cost $20 each. This year the bulb orders are online only on the Event Brite website.

The bulbs will be available to pick up on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Rose Garden Center, Azalea Room from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information visit Keep Tyler Beautiful or email Erin Garner at egarner@tylertexas.com.