TYLER, Texas (KETK)- U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, told KETK News that he did not request a pardon from President Donald Trump for himself after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

“I’ve never ever asked for a pardon for myself,” said Gohmert. “When it comes to January 6 that never crossed my mind because I did nothing wrong. The only thing I did on January 6 was what 11 Democrats had done on January 6 of 2017 and that is object to (the electoral college count).

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said during a Thursday hearing that Gohmert was one of the members of Congress that asked for a pardon after the storm of the Capitol building, according to a report by The Texas Tribune.

Gomert is also Chairman for the Criminal Justice for Warriors Caucus. He said there are current and former military members who have been “unjustly treated,” and he requested two pardons from President Trump for other individuals.

“I had some people I had requested pardons for who have served our country and our military,” said Gohmert.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to the chief of staff at the time Mark Meadows made the statement about Gohmert, said The Texas Tribune.

The following Republican representatives asked for pardons: Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Gohmert joined Congress in 2005. This will be his last year in his position after he stepped away to run for Texas Attorney General.