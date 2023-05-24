TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School reached the Legacy status of the FranklinCovey Leader in Me program. This designation is one that only a handful of schools earn around the world.

Jack Elementary strives to teach its classes about leaving a legacy. They’re being recognized for sharing those important lessons.

“What an incredible accomplishment by Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Education is so much more than one test on one day, and this Legacy School designation proves that. Leader In Me delivers an excellent opportunity for student self-accountability of learning and behavior, resiliency, and leadership, all traits missing in most Texas and American school systems.”

This designation means Jack Elementary exemplifies “a strong leadership culture by unleashing the highest potential in students, staff, families and the community.”

Jack Elementary became a Leader in Me school in 2014. The Leader in Me program is implemented district-wide in Tyler ISD.

“Recognize them as one of 14 schools out of around 8,000 across the globe,” said Muriel Summers, a Global Ambassador for FranklinCovey Leader In Me.

Students were excited as the recognition was made during an assembly. The Legacy School Designation from the Leader In Me organization took several years of hard work and dedication from the campus.

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

“Eight-year process of professional development,” Summers said.

The designation was made possible by the innovation made every day at Jack Elementary and the strong leadership culture on the campus.

“Organized, there’s leadership, there’s responsibility for behavior and academics as well,” Crawford said.

The principal at Jack Elementary explains they work to empower their students and develop strong individuals.

“What good decision-making looks like and being leaders for the community and leaders beyond this school building,” said Jack Elementary Principal Brett Shelby.

Proud of Tyler ISD students, knowing that they are being proactive at all times.

“They really wear Leader in Me 24/7 it’s not only a school thing, it’s when they take it home,” said Crawford.

Students are encouraged to make an impact and lead a successful life.

“It’s not just about today, it’s about the legacy of this campus and the legacy for years to come,” Shelby said.