TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Each year on 9/11, students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary in Tyler honor their school’s namesake and first responders with a community event.

Monday morning, everyone gathered out front of Jack Elementary for a student-led assembly as they observed, 9/11 and what they have named their “Patriot Day.”

Courtesy: Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines

“They were our heroes, they were good people,” Landon Bryant, a 5th grader.

Dr. Byran C. Jack went to a Tyler ISD school growing up. He graduated from Lee High School, in Tyler back in 1970.

Dr. Jack spent more than 20 years working in the Pentagon. He worked in the Department of Defense and worked on creating the U.S. military budget, according to the Pentagon Memorial Website.

But on 9/11, he was an American Airlines Flight that crashed into the Pentagon.

“Died in a plane crash 77, on that day. September 11th, and it’s an honor to be able to remember him,” said Brett Shelby, principal at Jack Elementary.

At their Patriot Day school ceremony, students put their flags to half-mast, sang and celebrated East Texas first responders.

“I liked it, it’s my last year at Jack and it’s an honor to do it,” said Bryant.

They also revealed a flag of honor that students brought back from New York.

“World Trade Center Memorial and picked up a flag that has Dr. Bryan C. Jack’s name on it and a really good piece to add to the legacy here at our campus,” said Shelby.

Shelby is excited that this year, the school is being featured in the U.S. history section of the Scholastic News Magazine.

“Tyler, Texas out there and our school specifically, it’s just really neat to have that honor. I mean the kids’ reading about their school in that magazine,” said Shelby.

Looking forward to continuing Dr. Bryan Jack’s legacy on campus, and in East Texas.