JACKPOT: Longview resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery prize

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview resident claimed a prize of $1 million from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire Thursday morning.

It was reported that the ticket was purchased at Super 1 Foods No. 606, which is located at 2301 W. Loop 281, in Longview. According to the Texas Lottery, the winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This prize is labeled as ‘second-tier,’ and is now the 33rd of 40 second-tier prizes that are worth $1 million. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes with the top 10 being valued at $2.5 million each.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game, including break-even prizes, are one in 3.2. The Instant Millionaire scratch-off game costs $20 per ticket.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $71 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $167 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games.

For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. Play responsibly.