Jacksonville animal shelter experiences flooding after Tuesday’s rain storms

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- A local animal shelter is having some problems after the heavy rainfall that affected the East Texas area this week.

County Roads Rescue is struggling to keep the water out of their building.

Volunteers have tried finding new ways to ensure the building does not get flooded. They recently built a barricade made of bails of hay and landscaping tarp to try to keep the animals dry.

Dava Cook, the executive director at County Roads Rescue, said in the past two months, there’s been a few instances where 6-9 inches of water have come inside the buildings.

“There used to be a better ditch here, but over time the ditch has kind of collapsed in on itself. That water has been building up there, and then it will rush over the road here and our drains just cannot get it out in time. We also have a creek back here that will start to flood, so we have these two points coming and meeting together and our facility is just right in the middle of them,” she said.

She also mentioned they move the outdoor dogs inside when they know heavy rains are coming.

There have been times where they didn’t move dogs fast enough, which caused some of the animals to get skin infections from the dirty flood water.

Cook said city crews are digging a deeper ditch across the street and the shelter has already noticed a difference.

Wednesday was the first night this week that the building didn’t flood thanks to the volunteers’ innovative contraption.

Now, they are hoping for a more permanent fix.