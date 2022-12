JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville has put together another half century time capsule. Their last time capsule was buried in 1972 and was recently opened.

This year’s class includes students from Jacksonville Elementary, who were invited to drop items in the new time capsule.

Some items included a choir shirt, candle, coffee mug and a 2022 Jacksonville High School yearbook.

The time capsule was buried And will be opened in 2072.