JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville celebrated in downtown on Saturday with their 39th annual Tomato Fest.

The five block festival hosted over 300 venders, a local celebratory tomato eating contest, car shows, a soccer tournament, kids zone and a “Got Talent” contest with a $500 prize.

“When we talk about tomato fest, it’s a community event, it’s Jacksonville coming together as a community and really putting on this event. It takes about 200 volunteers to put this event on every year,” said Andy Calcote, co-chair of the Jacksonville Tomato Fest.

Calcote said that if you didn’t make it out to Jacksonville this year, to make sure you don’t miss their 40th Tomato Fest next year.