Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce to give more than $15,000 of school supplies in drive

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will be giving more than $15,011.49 total in both supplies and backpacks at their Back To School Backpack Drive.
400 backpacks will be given to those in need. On Saturday, July 30, the chamber of commerce will deliver the supplies to each campus with cheerleaders, football players, teachers, committee members and sponsors like a pep rally.
The chamber will load up supplies for delivery to these campuses at the following times:
Schedule:
- 8 am Nichols Gym – load up supplies for the delivery to campuses
- 8:45 am – photo Nichols
- 9 am Compass
- 9:15 am West Side
- 9:45 am Joe Wright
- 10:15 am Fred Douglas
- 10:45 am Middle School
- 11:15 am East Side
- 11:45 am JHS
