Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – After roughly three years with the city, the Jacksonville City Manager tendered his resignation Wednesday.

According to a press release from the city of Jacksonville, City Manager Greg Smith stepped down to take a position with the city of Denison, Texas.

The city council will review his resignation during a special, closed meeting on Monday, June 28. In the days following the meeting, the council will “announce an action plan.”

According to Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham, Smith was exactly what Jacksonville needed.

“The priority of the Jacksonville City Council was getting Jacksonville moving towards a more positive and prosperous future, and Mr. Smith has done a tremendous job making this happen,” Gorham said. “Although we hate to see him leave, we wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

Smith took the position in Jacksonville back in March 2018.