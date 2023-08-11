JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Friday was move-in day over at Jacksonville College, and the school’s new president, David Erickson was there to welcome students too.

Jacksonville College is starting classes next week.

“To learn how to navigate the system to succeed in higher education to prepare them for a very fruitful and profitable life,” said David Erickson, Jacksonville College President.

David Erickson looks forward to leading the college into a new phase. “Because we are a small school, we are able to build a close-knit campus culture where students from all across the board get to know each other very, very well,” said Erickson.

One returning student is from Africa, she’s a sophomore this year and very happy to be back. “I love it, I love getting to see all these new faces and getting to see more people, I love it,” said Bupe Malamula, Jacksonville College sophomore student.

President Erickson is also eager to serve the community and the churches that sponsor the school. “We are also a faith-based institution and so Christ is at the very center of everything we do,” said Erickson.

Looking forward to the many opportunities ahead because the college has such great support.

“Jacksonville was like, the perfect school for me. I started the process by forming a relationship with God and I think this is the place for me,” said Lexi Allison, Jacksonville College freshman student

Working to guide students in Jacksonville to a bright future. “We talk about how we teach, train and transform. We teach the mind. We train the body. But we also are transforming our students’ lives and preparing them for leading meaningful lives,” said Erickson.