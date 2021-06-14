Jacksonville commemorates Flag Day with annual celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville held its 4th annual Flag Day Celebration on Monday.

People gathered at Hazel Tilton Memorial Park to take part in patriotic songs, speeches and pledges. The theme for the event was “You’re a Grand Old Flag, Generation to Generation.”

Photo courtesy of the city of Jacksonville

The Lykins Family Bluegrass band played, accompanied by Jacksonville mayor Randy Gorham on bass. The Sweet Union Baptist Church Youth Band also played some patriotic songs.

As a form of appreciation for his service, a flag that once flew over the U.S. Capitol was presented to a special veteran.

“It’s a real great honor,” Vietnam veteran Gregory Kent Westbrook said. “In fact I had a little bit of problem keeping my composure while I was up there. I’m so taken by it because I do want everybody to remember the American military and all the time they’ve served, and ones that gave their lives.”

This celebration was put together with help from several local organizations including the Cherokee County Historical Commission, Cherokee County Genealogical Society, Jacksonville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, Vanishing Texana Museum, US Congressman Lance Gooden and more.

Flag Day is a celebration meant to commemorate the adoption of the American flag, the stars and stripes. A resolution was adopted by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.