JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The renovations for the Buckner Park playground have been completed after more than two years in the making.

On Thursday, the Buckner Park’s new playground opened again for families. The park had been closed most of the month as the city finished the new play area. The renovations replace equipment that had been in use since 2005.

The project was funded by a grant by the Texas Parks and Wildlife and matched by the city. Picnic tables, benches and trash bins will reportedly be installed in the coming months.

The City of Jacksonville said on Friday:

“Buckner Park Playground is complete and ready for your kids! We will be installing picnic tables and benches in the coming months.”