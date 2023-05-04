JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — In the Tomato Capital, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce took time this spring to promote shopping local for an event called “Downtown Market.”

The city has “Mingle Jingle,“ but this is the first springtime event for 18 local restaurants, boutiques and shops.

The businesses were able to stay open for a few extra hours on Thursday.

“The level of service going into a small shop is what you’re gonna get, not at those big box stores,” said owner of Wizard Electric, Danny Morris.

This is the first time the city is hosting the event.

“We are trying to generate more people to coming back downtown for all of the different things we have going on down here,” said Morris.

This on day was dedicated to supporting local business.

“People get off at the 5 p.m. and we are still open a couple of hours. Normally we close at 5 p.m. and they don’t get a chance to come in and shop, so this gives them an opportunity to come in and see what we’ve got,” said owner of Aly Bee’s, Alyssa Walley.

Longer hours allow people with typical “9 to 5 jobs,” a chance to stop by after work, helping new small businesses like Aly Bee’s.

“We mark things down and have sales to kind of get people to come in and check out what we’ve got,” said Walley.

Days like this help remind people the importance of promoting local stores.

“We gotta have that foot traffic to keep all the businesses in business,” said Morris.

The shoppers hope residents put their money back into their community.

“Small businesses are the backbone for small towns and its definitely helpful to have supportive communities,” said Walley.

Jacksonville business owners were thankful for the support from the city and locals and hope to see the downtown market become an annual tradition.