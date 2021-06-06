Jacksonville Education Foundation hosts fishing tournament in memory of East Texan, former NFL player Pete Lammons Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Education Foundation hosted their first fishing tournament on Saturday at Lake Jacksonville in memory of Texas Longhorn and former NFL player Pete Spencer Lammons Jr.

Two-man teams got an early start at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. The event lasted six hours and the weigh-in and awards began at noon.

The event held a $1500 grand prize for first place and $750 for second place. Assorted prizes and gift card drawings also took place.

Lammons, 77, a professional angler who grew up in Jacksonville before playing pro football died on April 29th after falling off a boat during the Major League Fishing Toyota Series event on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

“He was a graduate of Jacksonville high school and he played with the Texas longhorns,” Andy Calcote said. “He also played in the NFL actually won a super bowl with the jets in 1973. He was an avid fisherman, he loved to fish, so we are kind of doing this tournament in his honor.”

According to a statement from Major League Fishing, Lammons fell off the boat about, which at the time was not running, near the San Augustine Park area. Attempts by the other person on the boat to rescue him failed.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens were able to recover Lammons’ body using a scan radar.

Lammons was an experienced angler. This Toyota Series at Sam Rayburn tournament marked the 57th career MLF tournament that Lammons had competed in. His best finish was a third-place showing in 2019, competing on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in an MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League event.

Lammons’ family donated his Super Bowl ring and his National Championship ring to the high school after his death.

The organization hopes to make this an annual event after this years turnout.