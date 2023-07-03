JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A fire station in Jacksonville was demolished on the week of June 16 as the first steps in a park renovation.

The fire station that was demolished was located at the corner of Main Street and Highway 79 in Jacksonville. This is the first step in the city’s plans for turning that area into a park/event space that will include an amphitheater, playground and bathrooms. The city said that “work on the area will continue until the concrete slabs and fencing are removed and replaced with grass.”

As of now, there is no set date for the project to be completed but for more information, visit the City of Jacksonville’s website.