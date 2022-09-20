JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled to speak at the event.

The marker will describe the history of Gum Creek, the coming of the railroad, the founding of Jacksonville and Jacksonville’s public square.

For more information on Jacksonville and the 150-year anniversary click here.