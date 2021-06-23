Jacksonville holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Super 1 Foods

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday marked the groundbreaking for a new grocery store in Jacksonville.

Representatives from Brookshire’s Grocery Co. and the city of Jacksonville gathered for the official groundbreaking ceremony for their new Super 1 Foods store. Jacksonville ISD cheerleaders and the Cherokee Charmers were also there to mark the big day.

Work on the building is set to begin later this month. According to a statement from Brookshire’s, the store is expected to create about 150 jobs.

The store will be built on S. Jackson Street and is expected to open in early 2022.

The Super 1 Foods store will have a fuel center, pharmacy, curbside service, coffee bar, bakery and deli. It will be the company’s 50th Super 1 Foods store.

“We are proud to have served the East Texas community for more than 93 years and excited to serve the city of Jacksonville with our next generation Super 1 Foods store,” Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., said in a news release.

Brookshire said that the new store will be “a testament to our company’s plans for growth and commitment to outstanding customer service.”

“We are very excited to have the Brookshire Grocery Company join and be a part of our community,” Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham said. “Obviously, new businesses coming to our town are always exciting; however, Brookshire Grocery Company has a track record of being an amazing community partner and we are also excited about that aspect of having them here.”