Jacksonville honoring law enforcement at Love’s Lookout for National Police Week

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville is saying thank you to law enforcement on Wednesday to celebrate National Police Week.

A ceremony will be held at Love’s Lookout at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

An event will also be held in Marshall at Memorial City Hall. It will honor fallen officers across Texas and will start at noon.

The ceremonies are sure to be full of emotion following the murder of two West Texas deputies late Monday night.

Concho County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon said the deputies who were killed are Samuel Leonard and Sgt. Stephen Jones.

28-year-old Jeffrey Nicholas has been booked on two charges of capital murder. Under Texas law, the charge is automatically applied when a law enforcement officer is killed. An Eden city employee was also critically injured.

Earlier this year, DPS trooper Chad Walker was killed after pulling over to help a disabled motorist. His killer later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

National Police Week was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It was initially set as a one-day tribute on May 15, but has since grown to a full week-long event

In the United States, roughly 900,000 men and women are sworn peace officers, the highest number ever recorded in the country’s history.

The first recorded police death was in 1791 and since then, more than 24,000 officers have been killed in the line of duty.

If you are unable to make it to one of the events, Marshall PD is livestreaming their ceremony on Facebook.