Jacksonville is getting a Super 1 Foods grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville will become the latest city to have a Super 1 Foods grocery store.

Tyler-based Brookshire Grocery Co. and Jacksonville city officials announced the food store will be located at 921 S. Jackson St. A groundbreaking is set for mid-June.

The store is expected to create about 150 jobs, said a statement from Brookshire’s.

“We are proud to have served the East Texas community for more than 93 years and excited to serve the city of Jacksonville with our next generation Super 1 Foods store,” Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., said in a news release “This new store will be a testament to our company’s plans for growth and commitment to outstanding customer service. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional shopping experiences and value to our customers, and we can’t wait to serve Jacksonville with a brand-new store in 2022.”

“We are very excited to have the Brookshire Grocery Company join and be a part of our community,” Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham said. “Obviously, new businesses coming to our town are always exciting; however, Brookshire Grocery Company has a track record of being an amazing community partner and we are also excited about that aspect of having them here.”

The Super 1 Foods store will have a fuel center, pharmacy, curbside service, coffee bar, bakery and deli. It will be the company’s 50th Super 1 Foods store. BGC is regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 180 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.