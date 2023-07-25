JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Tuesday was the 19th annual back-to-school drive for Jacksonville ISD, supported by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

“Over 19,000 dollars was purchased in school supplies, we got a great deal from the Walmart here in Jacksonville,” said Peggy Renfro, president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce works to find sponsors and local businesses to donate to Jacksonville ISD.

“They step up and go above and beyond each and every year that directly impacts our teachers and students,” said Brad Stewart, Jacksonville ISD Superintendent.

Staff, student-athletes and the band delivered the donations to eight schools within their district.

“Everything that’s on our school supply list that our students will need, we will have available thanks to our community leaders,” said Stephanie Hinton, Assistant Principal at Joe Wright Elementary.

A variety of supplies were given, so students can thrive in the classroom, it’s also one less thing for parents to worry about.

“To provide our kids with all of the necessary materials to tap into their creativity and just let nothing stop them inside the classroom,” said Linzee Campbell, Principal at West Side Elementary School.

Jacksonville ISD is thankful to the Chamber of Commerce, and the major support from the city’s churches, businesses and other local groups.

“It’s just a great opportunity for our community to kick off the school year and just pour out thanks to the community, for pouring into us,” said Campbell.