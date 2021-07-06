Jacksonville ISD Police Chief appointed by Abbott to serve on Texas School Safety Center board

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott appointed the Police Chief for Jacksonville Independent School District to serve on the Texas School Safety Center board.

Photo from TexasISDChiefs.com

Bill Avera of Jacksonville works as the Chief of Police and Emergency Manager for JISD. He has been serving in law enforcement for over 40 years, with 17 years focused on school-based policing.

The TxSSC is a university-level research center at Texas State University that is tasked with key school safety initiatives and mandates.

Avera comes highly credentialed. He is the first Vice President of the Texas School District Police Chiefs’ Association, and a current member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, East Texas Police Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He also volunteers locally at places like the Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board as Board Chair, Jacksonville Rotary Club and the JISD Education Foundation as Governance Chair.

Avera is a graduate of Sam Houston State University where he got a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Police Science. His graduate degree in Management came from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

He completed the Basic Police Officers Course at East Texas Police Academy, and has several licenses and certifications including Master Peace Officer, Mental Health Peace Officer, Crime Prevention Inspector, School Based Law Enforcement and more.

