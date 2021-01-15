Beloved Jacksonville ISD teacher passes away after battle with cancer

JACKSONILLVE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville ISD teacher passed away Thursday evening, according to a release from the school district.

Holly Fults, 40, was a teacher at East Side Elementary School. The district said that she had been battling cancer. She was the wife of head Bullard boys basketball coach Heath Fults.

Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the loss of our beloved kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Holly Fults. Mrs. Fults touched the lives of countless students, parents and co-workers. She battled cancer like a true warrior and taught us all that we can do hard things. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and our ES family.

Our condolences are with the Fults family as well as everyone whose life was touched by her.