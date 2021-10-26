Jacksonville ISD to reopen Wednesday after closing due to water main break

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD will reopen Wednesday after they closed due to the water main break which affected the whole city.

Students will return to class and follow the normal school schedule.

Under the current boil water notice, consumption of water is still not deemed safe, however, JISD said they received clarification from the city that handwashing is allowable.

JISD will follow the following protocols until the water boil notice is lifted by the city and all water test results confirm the water is safe for consumption:

Bottled water will be provided on campuses

Water fountains will be turned off or covered until the notice is lifted

Cafeterias will serve hot breakfast and lunches following the strict Health Department guidelines

Restrooms and hand washing with soap will be available at all facilities

“We look forward to having all students and staff back on regular schedules tomorrow,” JISD said on a Facebook page.