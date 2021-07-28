Jacksonville K9 officer Rambo given protective vest

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas K9 officer received a special gift to protect him, in memory of others.

Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Rambo was given a bulletproof and stab-proof vest thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization called Vested Interest in K9s.

Rambo’s vest was sponsored by Barbara Consolmagno of Springfield, MA and embroidered with the sentiment “In Memory of Charlie & Smokey”.

3-year-old Rambo joined JPD in September 2020 alongside his handler, Officer Michael Torres.

Officer Torres and K9 Rambo. Photo courtesy of City of Jacksonville.

The organization that made this possible works to provide potentially life-saving body armor for K9 officers. Vests are U.S. made and custom fitted.

Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,300 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million made possible through donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement agencies. K9s with expired vests can also participate.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs.