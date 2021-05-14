Jacksonville library to open later in May next to Tomato Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – After seven months of construction the new Jacksonville Library will open with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on May 27 next to the Tomato Bowl stadium.

The old library was located on Commerce Street where it was replaced with a Chick Fil A.

The library will offer the same services and according to Greg Smith, the City Manager for the City of Jacksonville the library will be bigger for the public, but will have less storage area for staff. In addition to the bigger space for the public, Smith said the new library is lot brighter compared to the older one.

“We’re super excited about it being next to the Tomato Bowl and revitalizing downtown,” Smith said. “We’re doing the finishing touches. The movers are moving things in, books are being put back on the shelves.”

All of the infrastructure will be installed next week, according to Smith and will be ready by May 27th.