CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee.

Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768.

The four-wheeler reached speeds of 60 mph, and was traveling on the wrong side of the road, according to officials. The pursuit continued until he “attempted to turn down a trail and flipped his four-wheeler.”

After the four-wheeler crashed, officials said the man fled on foot into the woods where he was apprehended by a deputy. The four-wheeler was found to have been stolen from Palestine.

The driver who officials identified as Anthony Henderson, 38, was arrested on felony charges of theft, evading on foot and with a vehicle, according to officials.

“Anthony is responsible for numerous thefts in the county and city,” officials said.