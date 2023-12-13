CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old is dead after a crash Tuesday night on Highway 84 in Rusk.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, a 2006 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Highway 84, 10 miles west of Rusk, when the car crossed the lanes of traffic and struck a 2021 GMC Terrain.

Officials with DPS reported that both drivers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as Ruben Lundgren, 23 of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the GMC, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.