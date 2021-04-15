Jacksonville man dies after being hit by a car

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man died earlier this week after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

According to police, 64-year-old Bradley Thomas Price was walking south in the 400 block of South Jackson Street on US HWY 69 when he was hit at 3:26 a.m.

He was hit by a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Randy McDaniel, a Jacksonville resident. Price was taken to UT Health Emergency Room in Jacksonville before being flown to UT Health in Tyler.

Price died from his injuries on Wednesday, April 14. Surveillance from a nearby business shows that he was walking in the road when he was hit, according to police.

An investigation revealed that McDaniel was not drunk at the time of the crash and was not injured. No charges will be filed against him.