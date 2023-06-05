JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville’s Tomato Fest is back again and in honor of the occasion, mayor Randy Gorham made a special announcement.

“I do hereby rename our fair city for the durations of June the third through June tenth as Tomatoville,” said Gorham.

The festivities are starting early this year in Tomatoville, with a dodgeball tournament, salsa contest and of course a tomato growing contest leading up to the weekend.

This Saturday, June 10, is the big day and in the meantime, Jacksonville natives can take pride in their history of produce excellence.

Organizers say this year will be better than ever with a record number of vendors and fun for the whole family.