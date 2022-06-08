JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville PD’s K9 Kilo, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois German Shepard mix, will now be sporting a bullet and stab proof vest after receiving a donation from nonprofit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to a release, the vest is sponsored by a Bed Bath n’Bonz, Inc. fundraiser that was hosted in Tyler, and will be embroidered to say “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to 10 weeks.

K9 Kilo is certified in apprehending suspects, tracking and narcotic detection and spends many hours training with his partner Officer Noah Acker.

Each vest is valued at $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds. The program is open to actively employed and certified with law enforcement dogs that are at least 20-months-old within the US.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the country and Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,682 vests so far.