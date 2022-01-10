Jacksonville Police Department moves to new station, attains new technology to assist with emergency situations

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department has moved to a new station. It is located just two blocks from their previous location on the corner of South Bolton and Devereaux Street. The new headquarters has a spacious layout making things well ordered for the officers.

Police Captain Steven Markasky says these plans have been in the works for two years from planning stages to moving in. This new facility will change the way how officers work on a day-to-day basis.

“One, the technology is brand new here. All the equipment is new, computers are new, everything in the building is brand new. So, it’s kind of a breath of fresh air. We have a brand new communication center which is basically state-of-the-art”, says Captain Markasky.

Inside the building, a mural of fallen Jacksonville police officers adorns the front hall along with a new gym which city employees will be able to utilize.

“We also have an Emergency Operations Center which is a huge room wherein the case of a major event, we can open up an Emergency Operations Center and have plenty of room to do so, but it will also cross as a Training Center”, says Captain Markasky.

The large space will allow paramedics and law enforcement to train together. The new headquarters not only comes with state-of-the-art technology, but will also house the Jacksonville Fire Department who will be moving in a couple of weeks.

“Each firefighter will have their own living quarters- a little dormitory. We have a much larger kitchen and a lot more room in the Day Room for the guys to get together”, says Jacksonville Fire Chief, Keith Fortner.

The Fire Department also comes equipped with three large fully-stocked pantries for different shifts and a Conference room for studying. The new equipment will improve efficiency across the department.

“The station is also equipped with a new state-of-the-art SEBA fuel station. It monitors and tracks the data on the air quality, how much air is being pumped into those bottles. This technology makes it more streamlined whenever you’re coming to get audited from the State. Everything is operated on Wi-fi from the machine to your computer”, says Chief Fortner.

This will make it easier to communicate and transfer information between emergency officials.

The new Communication Center is expected to help respond to the Jacksonville community more reliably and response times are expected to remain the same.