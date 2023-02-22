JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville police officer was injured after attempting to stop a pedestrian, which led to a fight on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Police Department said.
An officer stopped a pedestrian around 2:02 p.m. in the 600 block of South Jackson Street. Authorities said the suspect ran away after they spoke.
The officer reportedly chased the man, and they got into a physical altercation. Cadarius Rashad Mitchell, 31, of Jacksonville, was later arrested.
The officer suffered minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital and released Wednesday.
Mitchell was charged with evading arrest and/or detention (a state jail felony), resisting arrest (class A misdemeanor) and obstruction or retaliation (3rd degree felony).
He is now at the Cherokee County Jail. Police said they will not release the name of the officer.