Jacksonville Public Library closed until next spring

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Sunday marked the last day that the Jacksonville Public Library would be open until the Spring of 2021.

The library will move from its original location at 502 S. Jackson St. to a new location at the Norman Activities Center.

Last week, the city council voted to close the library and allow City Manager Greg Smith to shut it down while it was sold.

Book can still be returned using the Library Dropbox until further notice. If you need to pay a fine, renew cards, or if you have any other questions call staff members at 903-586-7664 during the closure.

The nine employees will all transfer to the new location, but they will work in different departments until the place reopens.