Jacksonville ready for Tomatoville finale on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville is officially “Tomatoville” this week as they welcome back one of their most beloved festivals.

The Cherokee County City has been hosting different events centered around the red plant and it all leads up to Saturday’s finale.

After getting canceled like nearly all events last year due to the pandemic, the festival is coming back in style Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Downtown Jacksonville will be lined with five blocks of vendors. There will be plenty of food, live entertainment, and of course home-grown tomatoes to buy.

Then, there’s the famous tomato-eating contest, where you try and scarf down as many tomatoes as you can in three minutes.

The red fruit has long been a large part of Jacksonville’s history and the festival is a celebration of that, which helps bring the community together.

“We’re doing everything we can to make this the best one ever. It doesn’t cost anything to go to the tomato fest. You just show up in Jacksonville on that day and you can go out there, enjoy the vendors. Now, you have to buy the tomatoes, but everything else you can just go around and it’s a lot of fun.” Tom Trimble, Tomato Fest Co-Chair

There will also be a $500 give-away during a talent show along with a car show inside the famous Tomato Bowl.