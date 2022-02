JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville will be celebrating its 150 anniversary by digging up the centennial time capsule.

The Jacksonville library will be hosting some costume events leading up to the event. The time capsule, located in Hazel Tilton Park was buried on May 11, 1972, and was to be opened 50 years later during the sesquicentennial in 2022.

The capsule will be dug up on May 11 at 11 a.m. and the city will have a birthday bash on Oct. 22.