Jacksonville Tomato Festival grand finale day goes ‘big’ with more than 30 events

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Tomato Festival end their week with more than 30 events.

In total there were 37 events held on Saturday including a soccer tournament, a tennis tournament, a robotics show and competition and several other events.

One of the main featured events was the famous tomato-eating contest where contestants had three minutes to eat as many tomatoes as they could.

There were so many events that the city even had a shuttle to take people from one event to the next.

In addition to the many events, there was also lots of food, live entertainment and of lots tomatoes.

“It was cancelled last year due to COVID so we just wanted to go big this year and make it wonderful. COVID is in the past so we’re moving on,” Karen Nolley, a volunteer for the Jacksonville Tomato Festival said.

Tomatoes have been a large part of Jacksonville’s history and the festival is a celebration of that which has been bringing the community together year after year.