JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville woman was arrested on Monday for failing to register as a sex offender for the second time.

Officials said Jennifer Gail Stevens, 38, was arrested at a residence in the 1300 block of Jacksonville Square Drive.

Failure to comply with sex offender duty to register is a third degree felony. Stevens was previously arrested in Feb. 2022 for non-compliance with The Texas Sex Offender Registry Duty to Register.

To check for registered sex offenders in your area visit the National Sex Offender Public Website. For questions regarding sex offenders in your area please visit the frequently asked questions section of the National Sex Offender public website.