JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A woman in Jacksonville celebrated a big birthday on Tuesday.

Opal Harrington turned 101-years-old. She was born on June 14, 1921 in Homer, Louisiana.

She was the valedictorian in high school in Bloomberg, Texas. Harrington later moved to Houston, got married and had three children.

She finally retired in Frankston in 1983.

Harrington lived alone until recently. Her son and daughter lived next door to her.

“It’s amazing. She’s never had anything wrong with her. She’s in great health. She’s never had anything wrong with her, so I understand why she lived to be 101,” said Marceil Guillot, Harrington’s daughter.

There was a nice birthday party on Tuesday at Legacy Nursing Home for Harrington. The Jacksonville mayor also attended.

Harrington’s birthday was also recognized by the City of Jacksonville, city council and the Office of the Mayor.