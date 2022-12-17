JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police Department has announced that a woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck near the 900 block of South Bolton Road on Friday, Dec. 16.

Officials said that, Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was standing on South Bolton road when she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver, Angel Nava, 26, of Jacksonville, was travelling north when he hit Sullinger, according to authorities.

Jacksonville PD said that Nava stopped and immediately called for help but when emergency crews arrived on the scene they determined Sullinger was already dead. According to officials, Nava had no signs of impairment and has been cooperating with their investigation.

According to a press release from Jacksonville PD, Sullinger may have been searching for something on the road.

Jacksonville PD added that they don’t expect any criminal charges to be filed in this case.