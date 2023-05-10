TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Later this month, East Texans will have the opportunity to help themselves while helping others by eating at the Jalapeno Tree.
On Tuesday, May 23, Jalapeno Tree restaurants will give a percentage of their proceeds to Next Step Community Solutions, which is a local nonprofit that provides free mental health counseling to youth.
Based in Tyler, Next Step Community Solutions offers mental health services, training, education and evidence-based substance abuse prevention strategies.
Jalapeno Trees in the following cities are participating:
- Athens
- Canton
- Carthage
- Gun Barrel City
- Henderson
- Jacksonville
- Kilgore
- Longview
- Marshall
- Mineola
- Mount Pleasant
- Nacogdoches
- Tyler
The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To learn more about the topic, visit Mental Health America’s webpage.