TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Later this month, East Texans will have the opportunity to help themselves while helping others by eating at the Jalapeno Tree.

On Tuesday, May 23, Jalapeno Tree restaurants will give a percentage of their proceeds to Next Step Community Solutions, which is a local nonprofit that provides free mental health counseling to youth.

Based in Tyler, Next Step Community Solutions offers mental health services, training, education and evidence-based substance abuse prevention strategies.

Jalapeno Trees in the following cities are participating:

Athens

Canton

Carthage

Gun Barrel City

Henderson

Jacksonville

Kilgore

Longview

Marshall

Mineola

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Tyler

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To learn more about the topic, visit Mental Health America’s webpage.