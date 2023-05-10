TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Later this month, East Texans will have the opportunity to help themselves while helping others by eating at the Jalapeno Tree.

On Tuesday, May 23, Jalapeno Tree restaurants will give a percentage of their proceeds to Next Step Community Solutions, which is a local nonprofit that provides free mental health counseling to youth.

Based in Tyler, Next Step Community Solutions offers mental health services, training, education and evidence-based substance abuse prevention strategies.

Jalapeno Trees in the following cities are participating:

  • Athens
  • Canton
  • Carthage
  • Gun Barrel City
  • Henderson
  • Jacksonville
  • Kilgore
  • Longview
  • Marshall
  • Mineola
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Nacogdoches
  • Tyler

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To learn more about the topic, visit Mental Health America’s webpage.