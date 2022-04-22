HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College will be changing its name to Jarvis Christian University.

In celebration and to commemorate the name change, the Board of Trustees and the entire Jarvis Christian family will hold a ceremony on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be held inside the Smith Howard Chapel at the college at U.S. Highway 80 East, PR 7631.

A reception in the fellowship hall will immediately follow the ceremony.

For those interested in attending the name change ceremony, the community can RSVP to the Office of the President at dsimmons@jarvis.edu or they can call 903-730-4890.