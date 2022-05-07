HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College held a special ceremony on Friday in honor of its name change to Jarvis Christian University.

The celebration was held at the Smith Howard Chapel with music provided by students.

The change comes due to the school expanding its curriculum.

“We now are offering post-grad degrees meaning we will be offering master’s degrees and I believe that this president will have us offering doctorate degrees at some point,” said Dr. Sedaric Dinkens, Chaplain at Jarvis Christian University.

In addition to the name change, this year also marks the 110th anniversary of the school. Registration has already began for class next fall.

For more information, go to www.jarvis.edu.